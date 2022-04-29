China’s capital Beijing has moved quickly to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 but has stopped short of a lockdown. Photo: Reuters
49 more Covid-19 cases in Beijing ahead of May Labour Day holiday
- Lockdown fears spark panic buying but while strict controls are in place the city’s advice is not to travel
- People arriving in the capital will have to be tested three times and avoid crowds and gatherings for seven days
