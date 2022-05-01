Restaurants in Beijing have been banned from offering dine-in services during the Labour Day break. Photo: AP
China

Beijing bans restaurant dining for Labour Day break to cut Covid-19 spread

  • Caterers in the Chinese capital will be limited to offering takeaways and deliveries over the five-day break
  • Delivery platforms streamline supplier applications in anticipation of surge in demand

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 May, 2022

