Restaurants in Beijing have been banned from offering dine-in services during the Labour Day break. Photo: AP
Beijing bans restaurant dining for Labour Day break to cut Covid-19 spread
- Caterers in the Chinese capital will be limited to offering takeaways and deliveries over the five-day break
- Delivery platforms streamline supplier applications in anticipation of surge in demand
