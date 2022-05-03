A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Ukraine war: White House ties missiles used by Kyiv to its China competition bill
- Press secretary Jen Psaki frames legislation to subsidise domestic silicon chip manufacturing as needed to produce Javelin missiles like those sold to Kyiv
- The original Congressional bills for US$52 billion in support of domestic tech manufacturers said the allocation was necessary to stay competitive with China
Topic | Ukraine war
A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP