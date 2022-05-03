A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Ukraine war
China

Ukraine war: White House ties missiles used by Kyiv to its China competition bill

  • Press secretary Jen Psaki frames legislation to subsidise domestic silicon chip manufacturing as needed to produce Javelin missiles like those sold to Kyiv
  • The original Congressional bills for US$52 billion in support of domestic tech manufacturers said the allocation was necessary to stay competitive with China

Topic |   Ukraine war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:28am, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A Javelin missile fired during a live-fire training exercise in Fort Carson, Colorado, on Saturday. The US military has sent almost a third of its Javelin missile supply to Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE