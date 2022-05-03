Rescuers attend to a ninth person pulled from the rubble 88 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha on Friday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
2 more people pulled alive days after building collapses in China
- Woman and man rescued from ruins of structure that caved in in Changsha on Friday
- Survivor tapped on objects to alert emergency workers equipped with life detection equipment
Topic | Safety in China
Rescuers attend to a ninth person pulled from the rubble 88 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha on Friday. Photo: Xinhua via AP