Rescuers attend to a ninth person pulled from the rubble 88 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha on Friday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China

2 more people pulled alive days after building collapses in China

  • Woman and man rescued from ruins of structure that caved in in Changsha on Friday
  • Survivor tapped on objects to alert emergency workers equipped with life detection equipment

Topic |   Safety in China
Associated Press
Updated: 2:23pm, 3 May, 2022

