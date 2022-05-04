The scenic beauty of Huangshan or Yellow Mountains has inspired centuries of art and draws millions of tourists. Photo: Shutterstock
China

Covid-19 in China: tour guides turn to ‘cloud tourism’ as Omicron empties scenic spots

  • Domestic tourism over lucrative Labour Day break takes a hit as China battles latest Covid-19 wave
  • Even as local governments offer live-streaming classes and support for alternative work, guides are left longing for real tourists to show around

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:43am, 4 May, 2022

