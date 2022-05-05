A woman has been found alive after nearly six days trapped in the rubble of a six-story building in Changsha, central China. Photo: Xinhua
Woman survives China building collapse after 6 days trapped in rubble

  • 10th survivor of disaster was able to guide rescuers as they pulled her to safety soon after midnight
  • The partial collapse of the ‘self-built’ building killed at least five, with possibly dozens still missing

Updated: 10:48am, 5 May, 2022

