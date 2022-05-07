Shipments pile up at the container port in Shanghai due to a strict Covid-19 lockdown, one factor challenging foreign companies doing business in China. Photo: dpa
Foreign companies in China confronting unprecedented threats, executives say
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pandemic-hampered supply chains and rising US-China tensions have combined to create a ‘time of maximum risk’, one analyst says
- Other elements challenging businesses are increased regulations from both Beijing and Washington
