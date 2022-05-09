Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, said on Sunday that the election in Hong Kong was “yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle”. Photo: AP
EU slams selection of John Lee as Hong Kong’s chief executive as a ‘violation of democratic principles’
- Statement from the EU said chief executive poll was ‘yet another step in the dismantling of the “one country, two systems” principle’
- Beijing office in Hong Kong responded furiously, demanding that the EU ‘immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs’
