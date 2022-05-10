Kurt Campbell, the White House’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, speaking in Washington on Monday. Photo: CSIS via YouTube
China

Renewed alliances strengthen US approach in Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell says

  • ‘Unprecedented’ alignment with Europe and growing engagement with Asian countries will help remedy past mistakes, says White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator
  • Campbell’s remarks come ahead of US-Asean meetings hosted by US President Joe Biden, which start on Thursday

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 6:26am, 10 May, 2022

