Kurt Campbell, the White House’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, speaking in Washington on Monday. Photo: CSIS via YouTube
Renewed alliances strengthen US approach in Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell says
- ‘Unprecedented’ alignment with Europe and growing engagement with Asian countries will help remedy past mistakes, says White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator
- Campbell’s remarks come ahead of US-Asean meetings hosted by US President Joe Biden, which start on Thursday
