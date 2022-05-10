Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with US President Joe Biden in the White House on September 24, 2021. As Biden prepares to meet with Modi and the other leaders of the Quad this month in Japan, US officials hope that India more closely aligns with policies on Russia and China. Photo: The New York Times/Bloomberg
Ahead of Quad summit, US hopes Russia’s war and China’s assertiveness have shaken India
- Washington has made strides in deepening security ties with New Delhi and regards it as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific
- India maintains ties to Russia, its leading arms supplier, but regards China as its leading regional threat, analysts say
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with US President Joe Biden in the White House on September 24, 2021. As Biden prepares to meet with Modi and the other leaders of the Quad this month in Japan, US officials hope that India more closely aligns with policies on Russia and China. Photo: The New York Times/Bloomberg