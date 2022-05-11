Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a US Senate Armed Services hearing on Tuesday that examined worldwide threats. Photo: AP
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a US Senate Armed Services hearing on Tuesday that examined worldwide threats. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China

US spy chiefs defend Russia-Ukraine intelligence, say China is even tougher to assess

  • Speaking to US lawmakers, intelligence leaders also express concern about Beijing’s rapid nuclear weapons build-up
  • The officials say they did not think Beijing will take advantage of the global distraction over the Ukraine war to invade Taiwan, or is in a rush

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:25am, 11 May, 2022

