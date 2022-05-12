Flags of countries attending the Asean summit in Bangkok in 2017 are displayed. Starting on Thursday, US President Joe Biden will meet with Asean leaders in Washington. Photo: AFP
In Washington for summit, Asean leaders to meet with top US government, business officials
- Along with President Joe Biden, the Southeast Asian leaders will have talks with Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Antony Blinken and American CEOs
- Topics for discussion include China, the mainland’s relations with Taiwan, Myanmar and how the war in Ukraine might affect the Indo-Pacific region
Flags of countries attending the Asean summit in Bangkok in 2017 are displayed. Starting on Thursday, US President Joe Biden will meet with Asean leaders in Washington. Photo: AFP