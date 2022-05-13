US President Joe Biden and Asean leaders pose on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, the first day of their summit. Photo: AP
US offers US$150 million development package to Asean countries on first day of summit
- The funding from Washington will go toward initiatives including maritime cooperation and clean energy
- The Biden administration says the largest distribution would be US$60 million to ‘promote a free and open Indo-Pacific’
