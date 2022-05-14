US President Joe Biden with Asian leaders attending the US-Asean special summit, at the White House on May 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden with Asian leaders attending the US-Asean special summit, at the White House on May 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden hails ‘new era’ in US-Asean ties, as summit closes with wide-ranging pledge

  • Neither Biden nor joint vision statement mentions China, but it is the focus of US Indo-Pacific strategy
  • Joint statement includes deal to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea – often a source of US-China confrontation

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 1:30pm, 14 May, 2022

