US President Joe Biden with Asian leaders attending the US-Asean special summit, at the White House on May 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden hails ‘new era’ in US-Asean ties, as summit closes with wide-ranging pledge
- Neither Biden nor joint vision statement mentions China, but it is the focus of US Indo-Pacific strategy
- Joint statement includes deal to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea – often a source of US-China confrontation
