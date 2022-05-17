US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says American and EU officials must work together to align technology standards in a way that is consistent with their respective democratic values. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
China

At Paris summit, US and EU vow coordinated tech standards to counter China

  • Negotiators at the allies’ Trade and Technology Council sign an agreement to influence international standard-setting bodies for cutting-edge tech
  • Electric vehicle charging will be the first area of focus and is set to be a ‘game changer’, official says

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Paris

Updated: 3:46am, 17 May, 2022

