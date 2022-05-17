An NHS ambulance worker outside the Royal London Hospital in January. A new report claims Britain’s health agency has become “dangerously overreliant” on medical supplies from China, including personal protective equipment. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Britain’s NHS ‘overreliant’ on China for medical supplies, report says

  • National Health Service spent more than US$7 billion on Chinese-produced medical products in 2021, according to British think tank Civitas
  • Spending on imported medical supplies from China has tripled since 2019, the report found

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 9:10pm, 17 May, 2022

