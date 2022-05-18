Workers search through debris at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in March. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China Eastern crash data suggests plane sent into intentional dive, US media report says
- Information recovered from the black box suggests someone in the cockpit input controls that sent the aircraft into its deadly descent, according to insiders
- The Boeing 737-800 plane was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou in March when it plummeted from the sky, killing all 132 passengers and crew
