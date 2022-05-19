Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, spoke with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China’s Yang Jiechi warns US security adviser Jake Sullivan about Washington’s Taiwan moves
- ‘If the US continues to play the “Taiwan card” and head further on the wrong path, this will certainly lead to dangerous situations,’ Yang says on a phone call
- Separately, the US State Department expresses Washington’s support for Taiwan to join the World Health Organization as an observer
