US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries pass during the Taiwan’s National Day parade in Taipei in 2007. Photo: AP
US lawmakers consider actions to increase support for Taiwan
- ‘Ukraine should serve as a wake-up call to get our act together and arm Taiwan to the teeth,’ one representative on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says
- Other suggestions include instituting Pentagon dialogues with Taipei and economic deterrence aimed at Beijing
