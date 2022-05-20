US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries pass during the Taiwan’s National Day parade in Taipei in 2007. Photo: AP
US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries pass during the Taiwan’s National Day parade in Taipei in 2007. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China

US lawmakers consider actions to increase support for Taiwan

  • ‘Ukraine should serve as a wake-up call to get our act together and arm Taiwan to the teeth,’ one representative on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says
  • Other suggestions include instituting Pentagon dialogues with Taipei and economic deterrence aimed at Beijing

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:57am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries pass during the Taiwan’s National Day parade in Taipei in 2007. Photo: AP
US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries pass during the Taiwan’s National Day parade in Taipei in 2007. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE