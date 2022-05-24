US President Joe Biden attending an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo on Monday. It is Biden’s first official presidential visit to Asia. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s comments on US defending Taiwan could cause missteps, analysts say

  • The US president’s assertion that America would be willing to get involved militarily to defend the self-governing island appears to erode long-standing strategic ambiguity
  • Some China watchers say the commander-in-chief’s string of unclear statements on the matter could heighten uncertainty, confusing Beijing and others in the region

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:20am, 24 May, 2022

