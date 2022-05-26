US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY / POOL / AFP)
Blinken to accuse China of undermining global order in major policy speech
- China ‘has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad’, Blinken will say in address, according to excerpts released by his department
- The top envoy is also expected to call for more bilateral dialogue with Beijing to find climate change and Covid-19 pandemic solutions
