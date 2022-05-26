US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY / POOL / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY / POOL / AFP)
China

Blinken to accuse China of undermining global order in major policy speech

  • China ‘has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad’, Blinken will say in address, according to excerpts released by his department
  • The top envoy is also expected to call for more bilateral dialogue with Beijing to find climate change and Covid-19 pandemic solutions

Kinling LoRobert Delaney
Kinling Lo in Beijingand Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 9:12pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY / POOL / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL MCCOY / POOL / AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE