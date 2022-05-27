US first lady Jill Biden speaking at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, during a visit on behalf of the Biden administration on May 19. Photo: AFP
US must shore up democracy in Latin America to counter China’s influence in region, Senate hears
- Witnesses before Foreign Relations subcommittee also call for improving health sector and bridging digital divide in run-up to Summit of the Americas in Miami
- Testimony comes as US faces criticism over planning of international meeting amid controversy over guest list excluding countries allied with Beijing
