US first lady Jill Biden speaking at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, during a visit on behalf of the Biden administration on May 19. Photo: AFP
US must shore up democracy in Latin America to counter China’s influence in region, Senate hears

  • Witnesses before Foreign Relations subcommittee also call for improving health sector and bridging digital divide in run-up to Summit of the Americas in Miami
  • Testimony comes as US faces criticism over planning of international meeting amid controversy over guest list excluding countries allied with Beijing

Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 5:03am, 27 May, 2022

