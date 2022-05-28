British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaking in the House of Commons in May. A group of MPs have called for Truss to conduct an audit of assets held in the UK by Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials. Photo: AFP/UK Parliament
British MPs call for audit of property and assets held by Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials
- Cross-party group of lawmakers ask UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to pursue action as a ‘pathway to introducing targeted sanctions’
- Unlike the US, Britain did not issue sanctions against individual Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials over controversial national security law
