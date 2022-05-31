A new round of compulsory testing is due to begin in Siping, Jilin province on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Chinese city tells residents: comply with Covid testing orders or be detained, fined and blacklisted
- They face a 10-day administrative detention, US$75 fine and being publicly shamed in the social credit system for skipping two compulsory PCR tests
- That’s according to a notice from the government of Siping in Jilin province, where there have been no locally transmitted cases for more than six weeks
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A new round of compulsory testing is due to begin in Siping, Jilin province on Thursday. Photo: Handout