A new round of compulsory testing is due to begin in Siping, Jilin province on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Chinese city tells residents: comply with Covid testing orders or be detained, fined and blacklisted

  • They face a 10-day administrative detention, US$75 fine and being publicly shamed in the social credit system for skipping two compulsory PCR tests
  • That’s according to a notice from the government of Siping in Jilin province, where there have been no locally transmitted cases for more than six weeks

Jess Ma
Updated: 8:09pm, 31 May, 2022

