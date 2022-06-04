Students in Jiangsu province, eastern China, study for the gaokao, the college-entrance exam that can determine their life paths. Photo: AFP
China’s Covid-19 era students prepare for gaokao college exams in record numbers

  • After two years of pandemic restrictions, the class of 2022 is about to take the test that can make or break a young person’s future
  • About 11.93 million students are sitting the exams this year, most of them next week but Shanghai will hold them a month later

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 2:28pm, 4 Jun, 2022

