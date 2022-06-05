Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
US plan to build ‘China house’ at State Department urgently needed but raises questions, analysts say
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s vision of expanded and dedicated cadre of China experts meant to implement policy across government departments
- While many former officials agree with initiative, some see hurdles to effectiveness in latest White House effort to focus resources on nation’s ‘most serious competitor’
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen