An inspection of solar photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in Jiangsu province. The US has kept tariffs on solar panel imports from China, the global leader in their production. Photo: AFP
US suspends tariffs on some solar panel imports for two years, but leaves China out

  • Waivers for Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam but not China, the global leader, because of forced labour concerns in Xinjiang
  • Move comes in tandem with White House actions to help spur domestic production of the panels

Robert Delaney
Updated: 1:54am, 7 Jun, 2022

