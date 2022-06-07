Eric Chu speaking after winning the chairmanship of the Kuomintang party in Taipei in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kuomintang chairman, in Washington, pitches his party as stabilising presence between Beijing and Taipei
- Eric Chu’s visit to the US was timed to coincide with the recent reopening of the KMT’s representative office after a 13-year absence
- ‘In power or in opposition, we are the party [that is] pro-US, close to the US, pro-democracy and pro-peace,’ former vice-premier says
