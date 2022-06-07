US President Joe Biden will announce the American Partnership for Economic Prosperity and a US$300 million aid package for the region at the Summit for the Americas on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Can Joe Biden’s economic package overcome Americas summit exclusion row?

  • China chides rival for ‘lack of respect’ in not inviting Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to Los Angeles event aimed at countering Beijing’s influence
  • US hopes comprehensive economic partnership plans and other initiatives will not be undercut by guest list kerfuffle

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in San Francisco

Updated: 5:22pm, 7 Jun, 2022

