Can Joe Biden’s economic package overcome Americas summit exclusion row?
- China chides rival for ‘lack of respect’ in not inviting Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to Los Angeles event aimed at countering Beijing’s influence
- US hopes comprehensive economic partnership plans and other initiatives will not be undercut by guest list kerfuffle
US President Joe Biden will announce the American Partnership for Economic Prosperity and a US$300 million aid package for the region at the Summit for the Americas on Wednesday. Photo: AFP