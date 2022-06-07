Students in Beijing do some last minute cramming before taking the national college entrance exams known as gaokao. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gruelling gaokao exams put China’s ‘epidemic generation’ to the test
- The class of 2022 is the first to have completed the entire high school curriculum under the shadow of Covid-19
- As students across the country line up for the first day of the college entrance exam, Shanghai candidates must wait another month
