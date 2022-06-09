US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, right, during a ministerial meeting at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US mute on China in unveiling ‘ambitious’ Latin America plans at Summit of the Americas

  • White House instead lays out ‘affirmative vision’ touting democracy, multilateral bank activity and reduced migration at controversial meeting
  • But officials acknowledge fewer US initiatives in recent years have created vacuum that allowed Beijing to make inroads in region

Mark Magnier in Los Angeles

Updated: 3:09am, 9 Jun, 2022

