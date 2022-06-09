An undated image released by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation on May 24 shows security personnel engaged in an apparent anti-escape or anti-riot drill at the Tekes County Detention Centre in Xinjiang in February 2018. Photo: AFP/Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation
With Xinjiang top of mind, EU lawmakers urge more hardline approach on China human rights
- European Parliament members call for additional sanctions against Beijing officials implicated in alleged abuse and renewed push to ban goods from forced labour
- ‘We have been looking the other way for too long, despite the accumulated evidence of the serious crimes committed,’ Spanish lawmaker says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An undated image released by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation on May 24 shows security personnel engaged in an apparent anti-escape or anti-riot drill at the Tekes County Detention Centre in Xinjiang in February 2018. Photo: AFP/Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation