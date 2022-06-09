An undated image released by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation on May 24 shows security personnel engaged in an apparent anti-escape or anti-riot drill at the Tekes County Detention Centre in Xinjiang in February 2018. Photo: AFP/Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation
With Xinjiang top of mind, EU lawmakers urge more hardline approach on China human rights

  • European Parliament members call for additional sanctions against Beijing officials implicated in alleged abuse and renewed push to ban goods from forced labour
  • ‘We have been looking the other way for too long, despite the accumulated evidence of the serious crimes committed,’ Spanish lawmaker says

Owen Churchill

Updated: 6:01am, 9 Jun, 2022

