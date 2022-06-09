Heavy rains since June 1 have forced the evacuation of around 286,000 people, with more than 2,700 homes collapsed or seriously damaged in China’s central province of Hunan. Photo: Hunan Meteorological Bureau
10 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced as heavy rains lash Hunan, central China
- The downpours began on June 1 and have hit most of the province, with 1.79 million people affected
- Authorities have sent tents, foldable beds, food and clothing to the stricken areas
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Heavy rains since June 1 have forced the evacuation of around 286,000 people, with more than 2,700 homes collapsed or seriously damaged in China’s central province of Hunan. Photo: Hunan Meteorological Bureau