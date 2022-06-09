Heavy rains since June 1 have forced the evacuation of around 286,000 people, with more than 2,700 homes collapsed or seriously damaged in China’s central province of Hunan. Photo: Hunan Meteorological Bureau
China

10 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced as heavy rains lash Hunan, central China

  • The downpours began on June 1 and have hit most of the province, with 1.79 million people affected
  • Authorities have sent tents, foldable beds, food and clothing to the stricken areas

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:43am, 9 Jun, 2022

