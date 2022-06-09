A plane crashed in Laohekou in Xiangyang near the airport on Thursday morning. The pilot parachuted out and suffered minor injuries, according to Xinhua. Photo: Weibo
Plane crash in central China leaves homes on fire, pilot parachutes to safety
- Aircraft crashes near Laohekou Airport in Hubei province on Thursday morning, with Xinhua video showing houses at the scene ablaze
- Pilot receives minor injuries but it not known if anyone else was hurt in the crash
