A plane crashed in Laohekou in Xiangyang near the airport on Thursday morning. The pilot parachuted out and suffered minor injuries, according to Xinhua. Photo: Weibo
China

Plane crash in central China leaves homes on fire, pilot parachutes to safety

  • Aircraft crashes near Laohekou Airport in Hubei province on Thursday morning, with Xinhua video showing houses at the scene ablaze
  • Pilot receives minor injuries but it not known if anyone else was hurt in the crash

Kate Zhang
Updated: 1:19pm, 9 Jun, 2022

