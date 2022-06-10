A worker tends to car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. in Nanjing, JIangsu province. China dominates global production of advanced batteries. Photo: STR/AFP
US taking aim at industrial labour shortfall and China supply dependency, Pentagon official says

  • Senior defence official tells top government panel on China policy that gap between open positions and available workers estimated to stand at 2.1 million by 2030
  • In addition, ‘China’s competitive pricing and aggressive market capture strategy’ has led Pentagon suppliers to source materials from producers in rival nation

Robert Delaney
Updated: 4:47am, 10 Jun, 2022

