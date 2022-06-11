The confrontation took place at a restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Nine held in Chinese city after fierce attack on women diners sends two to hospital
- Violent group assault came after one of the accused harassed a woman and slapped her when she rejected
- Incident has shocked China, with one rights observer citing a culture of impunity for gender-based violence
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The confrontation took place at a restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: Weibo