Details of the new investment screening plan are not yet public, and a congressional aide called it a “discussion draft”. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Details of the new investment screening plan are not yet public, and a congressional aide called it a “discussion draft”. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
China

US lawmakers reach compromise on screening investments in China

  • ‘An outbound investment review mechanism is a critical tool,’ says a bipartisan group of seven US senators and representatives
  • The measure could be included in a final version of sweeping legislation meant to strengthen US competitiveness with Beijing

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:02am, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Details of the new investment screening plan are not yet public, and a congressional aide called it a “discussion draft”. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Details of the new investment screening plan are not yet public, and a congressional aide called it a “discussion draft”. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE