The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is part of the United States’ ready-response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout/US Navy
Leader of US House Armed Services Committee calls for both dialogue and deterrence to deal with China
- ‘The world is in fact big enough for the both of us, and we need to look for opportunities to try and convince them of that,’ says US Representative Adam Smith
- On a separate panel, experts discuss a war-game exercise they recently held to identify how the US and allies could deter China from invading Taiwan
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is part of the United States’ ready-response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout/US Navy