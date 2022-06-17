At least eight people are injured and six remain missing after an explosion in a chemical industrial park on Thursday evening in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. Photo: Xinhua
China

Explosion at pesticide firm in northwestern China leaves at least 8 hurt and 6 missing, cause still unknown

  • More than 300 fire and rescue personnel and 47 rescue vehicles were sent to the scene of the blast in the Lanzhou company’s sewage treatment workshop
  • A gas pipe explosion in Shiyan last year prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to order cadres to be vigilant and prevent major safety hazards

Nick Yang
Updated: 1:45pm, 17 Jun, 2022

