At least eight people are injured and six remain missing after an explosion in a chemical industrial park on Thursday evening in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. Photo: Xinhua
Explosion at pesticide firm in northwestern China leaves at least 8 hurt and 6 missing, cause still unknown
- More than 300 fire and rescue personnel and 47 rescue vehicles were sent to the scene of the blast in the Lanzhou company’s sewage treatment workshop
- A gas pipe explosion in Shiyan last year prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to order cadres to be vigilant and prevent major safety hazards
