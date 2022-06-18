Elon Musk struck a deal in April to buy Twitter for US$44 billion, though the acquisition has not been finalised. Photo: TED Conferences, Ryan Lash via AFP
Elon Musk envisions remaking Twitter in WeChat’s image
- ‘You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can re-create that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success’
- Musk has agreed to acquire the social media platform for US$44 billion, but the deal has not yet closed
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Elon Musk struck a deal in April to buy Twitter for US$44 billion, though the acquisition has not been finalised. Photo: TED Conferences, Ryan Lash via AFP