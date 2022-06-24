Ding Jiaxi, one of the country’s most prominent civil rights leaders, is on trial behind closed doors on Friday on charges of state subversion. In Linshu County People’s Court, in Shandong province in eastern China, Ding’s trial was held without any of his family or supporters present. Ding’s lawyers cannot be reached for comment. The legal representatives had been ordered to sign confidentiality agreements forbidding them from speaking to the media or they risk severe consequences, according to Luo Shengchun, Ding Jiaxi’s wife. “(Ding’s) relatives in the mainland are closely watched and guarded, [they] cannot leave their homes,” said Luo, who lives in the United States. Ding, 54, who was rounded up with other activists, including 49-year-old Xu Zhiyong , was part of the New Citizens’ Movement which advocates political change, such as constitutionalism, while keeping existing political structures. Ding has long been a civil rights activist, making him a frequent target of authorities. China has focused on suppressing organised political activism in all forms, including moderate dissidents, in recent years. Ding and Xu have been held behind bars for more than two years. They were arrested months apart after attending an activist gathering in Xiamen , in southern Fujian province, in December 2019. Top US rights official decries ‘transnational repression’ campaign by China According to an indictment issued by the municipal prosecutor’s office in Linyi last year, Ding was charged with subverting state power for leading a “citizens’ movement” together with Xu. Under the Chinese criminal code, the charge of subverting state power can carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The two are charged with organising “secret meetings” with the aim of overthrowing the state, gathering a community of individuals to make an “illegal” documentary, establishing websites and publishing subversive content. By 2012, Ding, an engineer turned lawyer who was successful in both careers, had joined Xu’s cause to promote the New Citizens’ Movement. They campaigned against corruption and the death penalty while also advocating for the education rights of migrant workers’ children and encouraging Chinese people to exercise their rights as enshrined in China’s constitution. Both have been jailed before for their activism. They were detained in 2013 and convicted in 2014 for “gathering crowds to disrupt public order”. Xu received a prison sentence of four years and Ding was sentenced to three and a half years after launching campaigns urging China’s most powerful officials to disclose their wealth. Ding and Xu were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Ding was detained again in late 2019 and Xu in February 2020 after the gathering in Xiamen. A number of human rights lawyers, civil rights activists, and dissidents, including Xu’s partner Li Qiaochu , and another human rights lawyer Chang Weiping who attended the meeting, were also detained. They are awaiting separate trials.