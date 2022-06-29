Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
China

British MPs call for sanctions on Hong Kong, Chinese officials over breaches of handover agreement

  • Backbenchers question why Britain has not joined the US in imposing sanctions over the national security law and other challenges to Hong Kong’s autonomy
  • British government has faced criticism for its speed in introducing sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 11:12pm, 29 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE