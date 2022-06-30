From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pose for a photo of “Indo-Pacific partners” at the Nato summit in Madrid. Photo: Nato/dpa
Nato leaders say China is a ‘systemic challenge to Euro-Atlantic security’
- For the first time, the Western military alliance singles out China by name in its strategy document, which had not been updated for 12 years
- Beijing and Moscow’s ‘mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interest’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pose for a photo of “Indo-Pacific partners” at the Nato summit in Madrid. Photo: Nato/dpa