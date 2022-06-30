The Chinese and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region flags. A new global poll finds that Beijing’s handling of human rights issues has helped fuel unfavourable opinions about China. Illustration: Reuters
Beijing’s human rights policies drive unfavourable views of China, Pew survey finds
- Negative views of China rise in most of 19 countries surveyed, setting record highs in nations including the US, Canada, Germany and South Korea
- A median of 79 per cent of respondents in the 19 nations finds its rights policies a “serious problem”, more than Chinese military power or economic competition
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Chinese and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region flags. A new global poll finds that Beijing’s handling of human rights issues has helped fuel unfavourable opinions about China. Illustration: Reuters