The Chinese and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region flags. A new global poll finds that Beijing’s handling of human rights issues has helped fuel unfavourable opinions about China. Illustration: Reuters
Beijing’s human rights policies drive unfavourable views of China, Pew survey finds

  • Negative views of China rise in most of 19 countries surveyed, setting record highs in nations including the US, Canada, Germany and South Korea
  • A median of 79 per cent of respondents in the 19 nations finds its rights policies a “serious problem”, more than Chinese military power or economic competition

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 2:13am, 30 Jun, 2022

