Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP
Unofficial US-China dialogue: seeing the worst in each other undermines nations’ already dismal relations
- Both sides taking part in the talks, organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, see Taiwan as an increasingly dangerous flashpoint
- A rebalancing of the two nations’ economic relationship is recommended, so sanctions and other trade restrictions are ‘less reflexive and more targeted’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP