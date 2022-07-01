Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP
Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP
China

Unofficial US-China dialogue: seeing the worst in each other undermines nations’ already dismal relations

  • Both sides taking part in the talks, organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, see Taiwan as an increasingly dangerous flashpoint
  • A rebalancing of the two nations’ economic relationship is recommended, so sanctions and other trade restrictions are ‘less reflexive and more targeted’

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 7:07am, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP
Few who participated in the unofficial talks saw much cause for improvement in bilateral relations. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE