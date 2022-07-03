“The most vulnerable part of a man’s body is his crotch,” trainer Liu Hongdou tells an all-women class at Jiufu Boxing in Beijing. Liu explains precisely where they should strike, then they take turns kicking sandbags. She tells the women that hitting the man is not the ultimate goal – the goal is to inflict extreme pain to create a brief window to escape. Liu has been offering the free self-defence class to women in Beijing for more than two weeks, and they are not alone. Demand has grown in China for classes like these since four women were brutally attacked by a group of men at a restaurant in the northern city of Tangshan in Hebei last month – an incident captured on surveillance footage that has caused widespread outrage. A day after the video was posted online, searches for “women’s self-defence” went up seven times, according to the Baidu Index. There were more than 815,000 searches on Weibo that day. Footage of the June 10 attack went viral and shows the women being dragged by their hair, slapped to the ground and kicked. Two of them ended up in hospital. Nine suspects , including two women, were later arrested, a deputy police chief was sacked and five officers are being investigated but it has done little to ease public anger. “The videos were suffocating,” Liu said, adding that after seeing them she immediately wanted to do something to make sure other women could defend themselves if attacked. She started advertising free self-defence classes on social media the next day. Liu recalled her own experience of seeing gang violence in her hometown in central Hubei province when she was at school in the 2000s. “Back then, our parents would tell us, ‘Just give them your money and whatever you have, just run and make sure you’re safe’,” she said, adding that one of her classmates had done exactly that when confronted by gangsters. Women in her self-defence class shared similar experiences, and said the Tangshan video had been a wake-up call. One woman who gave only her surname, Chen, said before the Tangshan attack she had never felt unsafe and often walked home on her own late at night. But after seeing the footage she was more cautious, and wanted to learn how to defend herself. Women are looking to learn these skills in other parts of China too. In Shenzhen, coach Tian Rong at the Yutthasart Muay Thai Gym said 15 women had called asking about self-defence classes the morning after the Tangshan video went viral. Muay Thai , or Thai boxing, is a combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with fists, elbows, knees and shins, a technique Tian said could be effective after a lot of practice when fighting one-on-one. But this may not be the case when faced with a group of people. “Your best bet is to run,” he said. Meanwhile, numerous videos have surfaced online since the Tangshan assault, teaching women self-defence moves such as putting an attacker in a headlock. But some have criticised the trend, saying the priority should not be teaching women how to defend themselves but tackling the problem of violence against women. By not turning, you save a little time … this is valuable, life-saving time Chen, student In Beijing, Liu teaches her students how to stay calm in a dangerous situation and gets them to try to fight her to show that the techniques have limited effectiveness. Chen said she had picked up some practical tips in the class – like running towards the direction you are facing instead of turning, unless it is a dead end. “By not turning, you save a little time, then if your opponent turns to run after you it will take him a little more time too,” she said. “This is valuable, life-saving time.” Other tips include regular exercise to build strength, practice so that striking becomes a reflex action, and learning to judge when there is danger. “In the end though there’s not much you can really practise,” Chen said. “When you find yourself in a messy situation, there’s no good way to deal with it.”