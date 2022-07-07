Hanscom Smith, the US consul general to Hong Kong, says the city’s autonomy must be protected for it to flourish. Photo: May Tse
American businesses in Hong Kong face operational risks similar to those in mainland China: US envoy
- City’s strength as a business hub ‘will continue to erode’ if it stays on current trajectory, says US consul general in Hong Kong, citing national security law
- Hanscom Smith’s wary sentiments delivered to Washington think tank echoed by city’s former AmCham leader, Barclays global head, and ex-Hong Kong lawmaker
