Breon Peace (centre), US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, outside the courthouse in Brooklyn. Peace says his office will always work to root out corrupt officials. Photo: EPA-EFE
US charges two American government officials in Beijing scheme to harass Chinese dissidents
- Grand jury indictment alleges they passed information on dissidents from restricted federal database to other defendants seeking to surveil US-based activists
- The two arrested DHS officials, one now retired, are accused of lying to FBI agents about their involvement in the Beijing-backed scheme
