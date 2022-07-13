The US needs to re-establish supply chain integrity as a path to domestic security and work more closely with allies as it competes with China, a US congresswoman said on Tuesday. “We need to figure out ways to bypass economic reliance on China,” Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said at an event hosted by the Washington-based Hudson Institute. “There are lessons to learn from Australia, Japan and Vietnam.” Australia in particular has felt the economic impact stemming from political tensions with China. In 2020, Canberra’s call to investigate the origins of Covid-19 was met with a flurry of economic reprisals from Beijing, but it has since found success in moving to other trade relationships. “They had to retool their economy to succeed without having China as a strong trading partner,” said Bryan Clark, who leads the think tank’s Centre for Defence Concepts and Technology. The United States is looking to that example as lawmakers explore strategies to bolster technological and supply chain independence and to reduce dependency on Chinese goods and raw materials. As the House meets this week to start debate on the US defence budget for the coming year, Houlahan – a veteran of the US Air Force – emphasised that military competitiveness depends on increasing autonomy in the private sector. One priority – to improve military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance – will mean leveraging capabilities in the civilian sector and applying measures to retain the technology domestically. “We as a military are out there trying to reinvent things that may already exist,” said Houlahan, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees. Also on Tuesday, a senior State Department official also called for new strategies to offset China’s growing influence, noting that Indo-Pacific countries had been included in Nato meetings for the first time to discuss challenges posed by China. Australian businesses ‘weren’t naive, irresponsible to rely on China trade’ “We are also pursuing arms control and risk-reduction measures to reduce the dangers from China and China’s growing nuclear arsenal,” Bonnie Denise Jenkins, US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said in Brussels. Houlahan also drew attention to supply chain challenges exposed by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly efforts to reduce US reliance on rare earth elements and critical minerals from China. Other broad challenges relate to education gaps, with a need for investments in STEM and literacy to address military recruitment. “Seventy per cent of people interested in joining the military are not passing the necessary tests,” Houlahan said, a systemic problem the US must address if it is to remain competitive.