White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated on Friday that US President Joe Biden was committed to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding Taiwan despite earlier comments that suggested a change in policy. Sullivan’s remarks, made during a speech at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, came days after reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to visit Taiwan next month, which Biden himself said the US military considered to be “not a good idea right now”. Pelosi said on Thursday that she had not heard Biden’s comments, but suggested that the US military might be “afraid our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese”. She declined to say whether she would make the trip. The prospect of her visit also sparked a forceful response from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang said on Tuesday that such a trip would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces”. “If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao said. Amid this backdrop, Sullivan reiterated Biden’s commitment to a policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan, saying it has “allowed us to maintain peace across multiple administrations”. “When it comes to Taiwan generally … every administration’s Taiwan policy, both its declaratory policy and its actual policy, has contained multitudes,” he said, explaining why some of Biden’s comments appear contradictory. “Somehow that ambiguity, that creative tension, within the policy has allowed us to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for multiple decades,” he said. US officials walk back Biden’s remarks on Taiwan, say policy has not changed Sullivan has previously walked back some of Biden’s remarks about Taiwan, including in May, when the president said the US was obligated to defend the island militarily if mainland forces were to attack. As part of the Taiwan Relations Act, the US has committed to make “defence articles and defence services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability,” though the policy does not include direct military intervention. Comparing a potential conflict in Taiwan to the Russian war in Ukraine, Sullivan said that while there were similarities in a large power invading a much smaller neighbour, the differences between a land war in Europe and a naval invasion of Taiwan diverged in the required equipment and strategy. China is learning from Russia’s struggles, said Sullivan, adding that “Taiwan is learning lessons too, about citizen mobility, about territorial defence.”